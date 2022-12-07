Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 93,231 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 108.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

