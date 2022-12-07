Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

