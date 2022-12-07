Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

