Voya Investment Management LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after buying an additional 1,382,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,621,000 after buying an additional 808,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after buying an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

