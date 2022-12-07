Voya Investment Management LLC Has $24.71 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,165 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.