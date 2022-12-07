Voya Investment Management LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,558 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.