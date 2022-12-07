Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Flowers Foods worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.0 %
FLO stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
