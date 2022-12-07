Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,196 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $219,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth $4,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

