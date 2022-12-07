Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,618 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $26,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

