Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

