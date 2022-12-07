Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,242 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.