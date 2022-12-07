Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

