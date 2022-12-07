Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $191.02. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

