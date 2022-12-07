Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 153.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 104.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.0 %

AEP opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

