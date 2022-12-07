Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Dorman Products worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DORM opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

