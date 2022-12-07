Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 129,809 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,809 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 10,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.