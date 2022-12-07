Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,114 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

