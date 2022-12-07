Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 299,398 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 299,398 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $828.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.