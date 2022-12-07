Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 312,806 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,806 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PNC opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day moving average is $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

