Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,406 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

