Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

