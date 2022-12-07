Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,106 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $455.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.61. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

