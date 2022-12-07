Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,264 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of K opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.