Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ExlService worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

