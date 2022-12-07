VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $702.66

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 702.66 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($8.73). VP shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.29), with a volume of 7,707 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.68) target price on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get VP alerts:

VP Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 702.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 801.30. The stock has a market cap of £279.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VP Cuts Dividend

VP Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. VP’s payout ratio is currently 5,806.45%.

(Get Rating)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.