Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $253.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.



