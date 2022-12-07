Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

WBS stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.