Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

