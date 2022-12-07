WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,541 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,042,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 473,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

