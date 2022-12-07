WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.06

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $42.70. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 253,629 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 830.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 265,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 34.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 654,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after buying an additional 168,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 151,758 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

