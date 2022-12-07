Yellow Pages (TSE:YMI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:YMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41,000 shares trading hands.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Yellow head Mining Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through the exploration and development of the Harper Creek mineral property segment. Its Harper Creek copper project is located in the Thompson-Nicola region of central British Columbia.
