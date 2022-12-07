Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

