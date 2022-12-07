Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,977,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after buying an additional 134,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.