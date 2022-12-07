Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.59 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

