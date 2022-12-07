Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.70.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.