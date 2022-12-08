27,460 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $20,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 754.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

