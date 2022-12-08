307,102 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $19,669,167 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

