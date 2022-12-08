A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 523 ($6.38) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 505.76. The firm has a market cap of £585.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,682.10. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

About A.G. BARR

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

