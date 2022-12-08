Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,335,000 after buying an additional 110,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

