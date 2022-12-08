Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

