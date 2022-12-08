Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

AA opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

