América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.