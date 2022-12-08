American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

