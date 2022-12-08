American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $24,079.56 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $24,079.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 785,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,234.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61.

American Well Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

