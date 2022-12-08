Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Americold Realty Trust worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -263.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

