AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

