Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

