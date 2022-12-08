Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target at $24.60

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

