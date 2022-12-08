Analysts Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Target Price at $1,786.67

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,780.00.

MONDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mondi Stock Up 1.1 %

MONDY stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

