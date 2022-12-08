Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) PT at $78.73

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $90.24 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

